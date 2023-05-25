Space Pioneer, an emerging Chinese company, marked a milestone in April, sending up the first rocket powered by aviation kerosene made from coal. Photo: Weibo
Chinese space start-up launches the world’s first rocket powered by ‘coal’
- Space Pioneer’s Tianlong-2 launch of a rocket powered by coal-based aviation kerosene is being hailed as an aerospace industry breakthrough
- The innovation may provide secure, efficient and sustainable energy for China’s aerospace industry
