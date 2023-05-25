“One floor every 10 days”: an aerial photo taken this month shows construction at the commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, Hainan province. Photo: Xinhua
China is supersizing its rocket industry – and it’s coming for Starlink
- Pulse assembly line will nearly double rocket launch capacity to deploy a ‘giant satellite constellation’ above Starlink sats
- Mega rocket factory is part of a larger space centre on track for its first launch next year
“One floor every 10 days”: an aerial photo taken this month shows construction at the commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, Hainan province. Photo: Xinhua