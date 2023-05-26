There is growing evidence to suggest that catastrophic global warming and aridity caused by volcanic activities were major driving factors in the end of the Permian period. Photo: Shutterstock
More proof of how wildfires sparked ‘the Great Dying’ on Earth 250 million years ago: study
- Study led by Chinese Academy of Sciences researchers finds frequent, intense wildfires may have led to the collapse of terrestrial ecosystems
- Largest mass extinction event in the end-Permian period wiped out nearly 90 per cent of marine and land species on Earth
There is growing evidence to suggest that catastrophic global warming and aridity caused by volcanic activities were major driving factors in the end of the Permian period. Photo: Shutterstock