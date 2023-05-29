The silicon solar cell can be folded like a sheet of paper and can withstand repeated bending, according to the scientists. Photo: Liu Wenzhu
Chinese team creates ‘highly efficient, flexible’ silicon solar cells

  • Breakthrough technology has broad applications in aerospace, wearable electronics and portable power sources, according to scientists
  • They say innovative structure allows cells to be folded like a sheet of paper, and study suggests mass production is viable

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 29 May, 2023

