The albino giant panda is believed to be about five or six years old, and does not appear to be suffering from any health problems, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Photo: Weibo
China releases infrared footage of rare albino giant panda at Wolong natural reserve
- Distinctive animal was first discovered by nature reserve cameras in April 2019 at 2,000 metres above sea level
- Recent video shows the bear interacting with several other regular black-and-white giant pandas, according to state media
