China will launch its Shenzhou 16 spacecraft on Tuesday morning with its first civilian astronaut on board. Gui Haichao, a 36-year-old payload specialist with Beihang University in Beijing, will join Major General Jing Haipeng – who will be on his fourth mission – with aerospace engineer Zhu Yangzhu completing the crew. How the US is building a coalition to stay ahead of China in the space race Before this mission, all Chinese astronauts selected for space flights have been members of the country’s armed forces. The spacecraft is set to launch at 9.31am on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, according to the China Manned Space Agency. At a press conference on Monday, the agency said Gui will operate payloads for space science experiments, while Jing – the mission commander – and Zhu will control and manage the spacecraft, as well as carry out experiments. Gui received his bachelor and PhD degrees in aerospace engineering from Beihang University in 2014. He then joined York University, before moving to Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada, as a post-doctorate researcher. In 2017, Gui returned to his alma mater as an associate professor at the school of astronautics with research interests in spacecraft dynamics and an emphasis on applications to space systems. More to come …