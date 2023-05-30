China’s Shenzhou 16 spacecraft left Earth at 9.31am on Tuesday, sending three astronauts to the Tiangong space station on a five-month mission to mark “a new stage of application and development” in the country’s space programme. The craft blasted off from the Jiuquan satellite launch centre in the Gobi Desert in northern China as planned and is expected to dock with the station’s Tianhe core module – 400km (248 miles) above the ground – after a journey of less than seven hours. Closely watching the launch from lower Earth orbit were the three astronauts who are coming to the end of their mission on board the Tiangong. Shenzhou 16 mission commander Jing Haipeng said before the craft on Tuesday morning that the launch marks “a new stage of application and development” in China’s space programme, according to the mission’s commander Jing Haipeng. Jing is making his fourth journey into space, a record for the country’s astronauts. He is leading a diverse crew which includes China’s first civilian to join a mission beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. Gui Haichao, a professor at Beihang University in Beijing, brings his expertise as a payload specialist to the crew and is the first Chinese astronaut to be drawn from outside the ranks of the PLA. The third member of the crew is space flight engineer Zhu Yangzhu, who is also making his first journey into space. The astronauts will be relieving the Tiangong space station’s inaugural crew, which is due to return to Earth next month, after a brief overlap. The astronauts on board the Tiangong have been conducting experiments and assembling equipment during their six months in space, with their replacements due to continue the research effort. The Tianzhou 6 cargo ship made a resupply mission to the space station earlier this month, the first since the Tiangong’s completion in November.