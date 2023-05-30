Science
China /  Science

breaking | Shenzhou 16 lifts off in ‘new stage’ of China space programme

  • Three astronauts are hurtling towards China’s Tiangong space station after successful launch on Tuesday morning
  • Experienced commander Jing Haipeng leads two first-time ‘astronauts including China’s first civilian into orbit

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 9:33am, 30 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE