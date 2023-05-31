Clinical trials of base editing are being conducted to treat some genetic diseases, including sickle-cell disease, the blood disorder beta-thalassaemia and cardiovascular diseases. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists develop new gene-editing tool that differs in approach to CRISPR-Cas9
- ‘Base editors’ fix specific sites in the genome without cutting the DNA double helix: paper
- ‘Now we have an independent intellectual property system for base editing and we can apply it for free to do any base-editing modifications’: author Yang Hui
Clinical trials of base editing are being conducted to treat some genetic diseases, including sickle-cell disease, the blood disorder beta-thalassaemia and cardiovascular diseases. Photo: Shutterstock