Clinical trials of base editing are being conducted to treat some genetic diseases, including sickle-cell disease, the blood disorder beta-thalassaemia and cardiovascular diseases. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists develop new gene-editing tool that differs in approach to CRISPR-Cas9

  • ‘Base editors’ fix specific sites in the genome without cutting the DNA double helix: paper
  • ‘Now we have an independent intellectual property system for base editing and we can apply it for free to do any base-editing modifications’: author Yang Hui

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 1:07pm, 31 May, 2023

