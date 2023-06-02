A Shang-era copper ornament with turquoise inlay unearthed from the Zhaigou site in Shaanxi province, China. Photo: Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology
China’s Bronze Age Shang dynasty gives up more of its secrets from 3,600 years ago
- Four Shang dynasty sites have recently been unearthed in Beijing and nearby provinces
- Findings offer valuable picture of city building, social systems, burial etiquette and handicraft use, national cultural heritage body says
