A Shang-era copper ornament with turquoise inlay unearthed from the Zhaigou site in Shaanxi province, China. Photo: Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology
China’s Bronze Age Shang dynasty gives up more of its secrets from 3,600 years ago

  • Four Shang dynasty sites have recently been unearthed in Beijing and nearby provinces
  • Findings offer valuable picture of city building, social systems, burial etiquette and handicraft use, national cultural heritage body says

Holly Chik

Updated: 9:00am, 2 Jun, 2023

