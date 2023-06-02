Chinese researchers spent a year monitoring the waste water quality at a major high speed rail station in Beijing, and the results worried them. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese researchers spent a year monitoring the waste water quality at a major high speed rail station in Beijing, and the results worried them. Photo: Xinhua
China’s high-speed trains are overwhelmed by poop, study says

  • Researchers find levels of human waste compounds are hundreds or even thousands of times higher at railway stations than rest of urban sewage system
  • As scientists race to develop new technology to prevent ‘system meltdown’, bacteria-based method might offer answers

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 2 Jun, 2023

