China’s CL-20 research is reportedly closely linked to its nuclear weapons programme. More powerful explosives can reduce the size of nuclear weapons and allow intercontinental ballistic missiles to travel further. Photo: Reuters
China has tamed the world’s most powerful explosive, military scientists say
- New synthesising method can give five-fold stability boost to CL-20, the deadliest non-nuclear explosive in existence, Chinese research team says
- According to 2021 US study commissioned by Pentagon, only China has CL-20 mass production capacity and has used it in some of its newest weapons
