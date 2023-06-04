A 2,700-year-old tomb from an archaeological site in Xinjiang contains a woman and a leather saddle she was buried with. It is the oldest leather saddle ever documented. Photo: P. Wertmann
A saddle in a 2,700-year-old Xinjiang tomb – and a clue to the history of horse riding
- The tomb relic was radiocarbon dated to between 727BC and 396BC and had cushions of cowhide filled with deer and camel hair and straw
- Previously, the earliest saddles confirmed by archaeologists came from Scythian Pazyryk site in Altai region of Xinjiang and eastern Kazakhstan
