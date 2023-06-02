China is the world’s top wheat producer, but a new study says the country needs to prepare for the effects of more extreme weather. Photo: Xinhua
China is the world’s top wheat producer, but a new study says the country needs to prepare for the effects of more extreme weather. Photo: Xinhua
China food security: wheat crops face ‘unprecedented’ risks as world heats up, study finds

  • Wheat-producing countries like China must prepare for extreme weather with more heat-tolerant crops to avoid ‘the unimaginable’, researcher says
  • Underestimating potential for disasters will lead to food shortages, higher prices

Holly Chik
Updated: 8:00pm, 2 Jun, 2023

