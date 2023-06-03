The findings of the team of researchers from Xian Jiaotong University, Beihang University and the University of Maryland have been published in Science magazine. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
Could Chinese-led team’s shape-shifter fridge coolant help freeze out HFC greenhouse gases?

  • Refrigerants such as hydrofluorocarbons are greenhouse gases with a polluting effect far worse than carbon dioxide
  • Chinese-US study says their powerful technology using shape memory alloy tubes could help phase out HFC use for commercial refrigeration

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 3 Jun, 2023

