The stem cells were brought to China’s space station by the Tianzhou 6 cargo spacecraft on May 10. Photo: Xinhua
China grows blood stem cells in space in what scientists say is first-of-its-kind experiment
- Cells cultivated on Tiangong space station’s lab module return to Earth, where they will continue to be tested and analysed, Chinese team says
- The work lays a solid foundation for further study of regenerative medicine in space, according to lead researcher
