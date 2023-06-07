Chinese researchers said a military vessel equipped with the new radar could detect missiles from thousands of kilometres away. Photo: PLA Daily
China is building the most powerful warship radar on record: scientists

  • Peer-reviewed paper says Earth’s curve can affect the line of sight but boost in capability could give PLA major advantage
  • New-generation system can suppress adversaries with output power peaking at 30 megawatts, the researchers said

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 8:30am, 7 Jun, 2023

