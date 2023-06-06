The JF-22, located in Beijing, can simulate extreme flight conditions at 30 times the speed of sound. Photo: handout
China now has the world’s most powerful hypersonic wind tunnel

  • The ‘world-leading’ JF-22 can simulate extreme flight conditions at Mach 30
  • Facility will play key role in developing Beijing’s hypersonic weapons programme and passenger air travel

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 6 Jun, 2023

