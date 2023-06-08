Researchers from Donghua University in Shanghai say they have a therapy that attacks tumours by combining strategies and simultaneously inhibiting growth of the primary tumour and tumour metastasis. Image: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists use nanoplatform ‘aircraft carrier’ to release drugs and attack tumours in cancer patients
- Therapy can inhibit tumour growth, promote the body’s immune response and prevent cancer cell metastasis, says team from Donghua University in Shanghai
- Researcher says the nanoplatform ‘shows promising results for breast cancer treatment’
