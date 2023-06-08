In research using China’s Jiuzhang computer, scientists implemented and accelerated two algorithms – random search and simulated annealing – that are commonly used in the field of AI. Photo: University of Science and Technology of China
Chinese quantum computer is 180 million times faster on AI-related tasks, says team led by ‘father of quantum’ Pan Jianwei
- The team says the device could be applied to data mining, biological information, network analysis and chemical modelling research
- Jiuzhang computer took less than a second for a task that the fastest classical supercomputer in the world would take nearly five years to solve
