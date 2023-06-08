Some 112 million people are expected to be infected with the virus during China’s current outbreak, according to Airfinity. Photo: AP
China’s new Covid wave expected to peak in June at 11 million cases a week
- Surge being fuelled by Omicron variant XBB likely to be much smaller than winter outbreak, according to health data firm Airfinity
- But it ‘could still lead to a large number of deaths because of the size of China’s ageing population’, epidemiologist says
Some 112 million people are expected to be infected with the virus during China’s current outbreak, according to Airfinity. Photo: AP