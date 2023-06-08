Some 112 million people are expected to be infected with the virus during China’s current outbreak, according to Airfinity. Photo: AP
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

China’s new Covid wave expected to peak in June at 11 million cases a week

  • Surge being fuelled by Omicron variant XBB likely to be much smaller than winter outbreak, according to health data firm Airfinity
  • But it ‘could still lead to a large number of deaths because of the size of China’s ageing population’, epidemiologist says

Yvonne Sun
Yvonne Sun

Updated: 5:00pm, 8 Jun, 2023

Some 112 million people are expected to be infected with the virus during China’s current outbreak, according to Airfinity. Photo: AP
