A team of Chinese, Japanese and Australian researchers has detected the unique chemical footprints of the universe’s earliest stars in the halo of the Milky Way. Photo: Shutterstock
China-led team finds first evidence of oldest stars in the universe
- Researchers from three countries studied data from telescopes in China and the US to uncover the faint traces in the Milky Way
- The findings are consistent with astronomers’ predictions of what these ancient stellar objects were like
A team of Chinese, Japanese and Australian researchers has detected the unique chemical footprints of the universe’s earliest stars in the halo of the Milky Way. Photo: Shutterstock