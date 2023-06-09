A team of Chinese, Japanese and Australian researchers has detected the unique chemical footprints of the universe’s earliest stars in the halo of the Milky Way. Photo: Shutterstock
China-led team finds first evidence of oldest stars in the universe

  • Researchers from three countries studied data from telescopes in China and the US to uncover the faint traces in the Milky Way
  • The findings are consistent with astronomers’ predictions of what these ancient stellar objects were like

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Jun, 2023

