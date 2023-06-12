Researchers in Beijing say they have found a low-cost method of protecting Chinese missiles from laser attacks. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Could this 1-dollar Chinese adhesive defeat a billion-dollar US laser weapon?
- Chinese researchers say their industrial resin mixture has enough heat resistance to protect ballistic missiles from laser attacks
- ‘BPR-1’ and other advances in protective technology are pushing the arms race in directed energy weapons to a new stage, scientist says
