Researchers in Beijing say they have found a low-cost method of protecting Chinese missiles from laser attacks. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Researchers in Beijing say they have found a low-cost method of protecting Chinese missiles from laser attacks. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Science
China /  Science

Could this 1-dollar Chinese adhesive defeat a billion-dollar US laser weapon?

  • Chinese researchers say their industrial resin mixture has enough heat resistance to protect ballistic missiles from laser attacks
  • ‘BPR-1’ and other advances in protective technology are pushing the arms race in directed energy weapons to a new stage, scientist says

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:18am, 12 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers in Beijing say they have found a low-cost method of protecting Chinese missiles from laser attacks. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Researchers in Beijing say they have found a low-cost method of protecting Chinese missiles from laser attacks. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE