Pakistan hopes to identify specific roles it could play in the China-led International Lunar Research Station and to sign a cooperation agreement on the ILRS soon, according to the head of its space agency. Amer Nadeem, chairman of SUPARCO, made the remarks during a visit to the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory in southeast China last month. The ILRS is expected to be a full-fledged, long-term base on the moon for scientific exploration by 2050. Nadeem was briefed on the project’s progress during his visit to the lab in Hefei, Anhui province, and “conducted in-depth exchanges” with Wu Weiren, chief designer of the Chinese lunar exploration programme and laboratory director, according to its website. “We welcome Pakistan to fully participate in the ILRS, foster close partnership with the laboratory, and set an example for working together to build a shared future for mankind in outer space,” Wu was quoted as saying. Pakistan is one of half a dozen nations and international bodies to sign letters of intent or cooperation agreements since the China National Space Administration released its first road map for the ILRS in 2021. China is also negotiating with more than 10 other countries to potentially take part, Wu told the international deep space exploration conference organised by the lab in April. China and US are aiming for same area of the moon. Could they work together? Pakistan and China have been strategic partners in the space sector for three decades. Since 1992, China has helped Pakistan develop and launch communications satellites and remote sensing satellites, among others. The two nations signed a series of space exploration agreements in 2019 as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative . They include China helping to train Pakistani astronauts and send them into space, and to the newly completed Tiangong space station in low-Earth orbit. Wu also said work was going smoothly with ICUBE-Q, a Pakistani CubeSat that will be part of China’s Chang’e 6 mission to the moon and look for traces of water ice from a lunar orbit in 2026. “China and Pakistan are good brothers and good partners, with a great tradition in aerospace cooperation,” Wu said during the meeting with Nadeem. Wu invited Nadeem to visit the lab again next year to attend the international space exploration conference. China is developing new nuclear system to power moon base Senior officials from other national space agencies – including Venezuela and Brazil – have also visited the lab in Hefei in recent months and expressed their intention to join the ILRS. Meanwhile, Spain recently became the 25th signatory to the Artemis Accords – a separate, US-led multinational effort to send humans to the moon, eventually Mars and beyond. China and the United States are racing towards a new era of space exploration, and both powers aim to land astronauts on the moon before 2030.