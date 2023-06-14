Chinese scientists said they have found a way to synthesise tonal Mandarin speech from activity in the brain. Photo: Shutterstock
China study turns brain activity into Mandarin, breaks language barrier

  • Researchers adapt algorithms to recognise tones, giving hope to Chinese-speaking patients with communication disorders
  • The model outperforms existing methods to produce mostly clear and recognisable synthesised speech

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong

Updated: 5:00pm, 14 Jun, 2023

