A team of researchers in China said their findings suggest some types of air pollution are more effective than others at carrying infectious microorganisms. Photo: AP
Chinese scientists find small air pollution particles such as PM2.5 can act as ‘Trojan horse’ for viruses
- Study in mice indicates pollution-borne pathogens can reach deep into the lungs and attack more distant organs through the bloodstream
- Researchers said results give ‘further urgency’ to air quality management and pollution reduction policies
