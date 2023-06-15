A team of researchers in China said their findings suggest some types of air pollution are more effective than others at carrying infectious microorganisms. Photo: AP
Chinese scientists find small air pollution particles such as PM2.5 can act as ‘Trojan horse’ for viruses

  • Study in mice indicates pollution-borne pathogens can reach deep into the lungs and attack more distant organs through the bloodstream
  • Researchers said results give ‘further urgency’ to air quality management and pollution reduction policies

Echo Xie

Updated: 4:25pm, 15 Jun, 2023

