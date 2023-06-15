Molten salt reactors can be built in areas far from large bodies of water, such as the Gobi Desert. Photo: TNS
China gives green light to nuclear reactor that burns thorium – a fuel that could power the country for 20,000 years
- It has several advantages over uranium reactors, including safety, reduced waste, better fuel efficiency and suitability for use in arid landlocked areas
- The tech is expected to strengthen China’s energy security as the nation has abundant thorium reserves
