Molten salt reactors can be built in areas far from large bodies of water, such as the Gobi Desert. Photo: TNS
Molten salt reactors can be built in areas far from large bodies of water, such as the Gobi Desert. Photo: TNS
Science
China /  Science

China gives green light to nuclear reactor that burns thorium – a fuel that could power the country for 20,000 years

  • It has several advantages over uranium reactors, including safety, reduced waste, better fuel efficiency and suitability for use in arid landlocked areas
  • The tech is expected to strengthen China’s energy security as the nation has abundant thorium reserves

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 15 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Molten salt reactors can be built in areas far from large bodies of water, such as the Gobi Desert. Photo: TNS
Molten salt reactors can be built in areas far from large bodies of water, such as the Gobi Desert. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE