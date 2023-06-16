A Chinese “supership” could do the job of almost an entire carrier fleet, wrote Rear Admiral Ma Weiming and his colleagues in a paper that describes a new naval combat system that brings together electromagnetic weapons and a powerful nuclear-powered electrical system. Photo: Ma Weiming, Naval Engineering University
China’s top naval scientist proposes a Star Wars-style ‘supership’ to convert nuclear energy to kinetic force weapons
- Breakthroughs in electromagnetic launch technology pave the way for a nuclear-powered warship to carry rail gun, laser and high-powered microwave: Ma Weiming
- Researchers do not say when the supership will be built, but say China is ready to take the idea from science fiction to the real world
