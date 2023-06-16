A Chinese “supership” could do the job of almost an entire carrier fleet, wrote Rear Admiral Ma Weiming and his colleagues in a paper that describes a new naval combat system that brings together electromagnetic weapons and a powerful nuclear-powered electrical system. Photo: Ma Weiming, Naval Engineering University
A Chinese “supership” could do the job of almost an entire carrier fleet, wrote Rear Admiral Ma Weiming and his colleagues in a paper that describes a new naval combat system that brings together electromagnetic weapons and a powerful nuclear-powered electrical system. Photo: Ma Weiming, Naval Engineering University
China’s top naval scientist proposes a Star Wars-style ‘supership’ to convert nuclear energy to kinetic force weapons

  • Breakthroughs in electromagnetic launch technology pave the way for a nuclear-powered warship to carry rail gun, laser and high-powered microwave: Ma Weiming
  • Researchers do not say when the supership will be built, but say China is ready to take the idea from science fiction to the real world

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 3:58pm, 16 Jun, 2023

