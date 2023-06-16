Northern China feels the heat as El Nino summer looms

Cities across parts of northern China are bracing for further hot weather this weekend as high-pressure ridges persist across a swathe of the country. The heatwave has engulfed much of the north this week, sending temperatures soaring in an area stretching from Inner Mongolia, across northern Hebei province to western Liaoning. By 5pm Thursday, eight provincial-level capitals had recorded their highest temperatures of the year, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday. The heat was expected to put more pressure on the electricity system. Authorities in the capital Beijing issued an orange alert – the second-highest in the four-tier system – on Friday as temperatures hit 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit). Other cities, including Shijiazhuang and Cangzhou in neighbouring Hebei province, sweltered in 40-degree heat, with authorities issuing a red alert, the highest. The hot weather is expected to keep temperatures above 37 degrees in many cities including Beijing and neighbouring Tianjin until Sunday, when cooler weather and rain are expected to arrive. A vast area of southern China, including Yunnan, Guizhou and Guangdong, is also expecting heavy rainfall this month. The maximum hourly rainfall in these areas could reach 40-92mm. Zhou Bing, the chief expert at the National Climate Centre, said on Tuesday that the El Niño effect was on its way and the country needed to prepare for extreme weather. “The impact of El Niño on future weather and climate patterns remains uncertain. If it becomes a strong event at its peak, it could surpass the record for the warmest global weather in 2016,” Zhou said. According to the National Climate Centre, parts of the country can expect more than 30 “high temperature” days – or days above 35 degrees – during an El Nino summer. The climate effect also leads to extreme drought in the southwest. El Niño is caused by warmer water temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. It results in more heat being released into the atmosphere, creating wetter and warmer air. The World Meteorological Organisation reported last month that a warming El Niño was expected to develop in the coming months and combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory. “This will have far-reaching repercussions for health, food security, water management, and the environment. We need to be prepared,” WMO secretary general Petteri Taalas said.