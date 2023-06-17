More than a billion years ago, a day on Earth lasted 19 hours, rather than the 24-hour period we know today, according to a study of ancient rock samples from southwest China. Between 1 billion and 2 billion years ago, days were shorter than they are now because the Earth’s natural satellite – the moon – was closer. Over time, the moon used the planet’s rotational energy to move into a higher orbit farther from Earth. This slowed the Earth’s rotation, resulting in longer days. In the study, scientists from Australia and China found that day length did not change steadily over the Earth’s 4.5 billion years of history. Instead, they found that the length of a day stalled for about a quarter of the Earth’s history because the sun’s push balanced the moon’s pull, temporarily stabilising the Earth’s rotation in a 19-hour day cycle. “The day length stalled at about 19 hours for about 1 billion years during the mid-Proterozoic,” the researchers wrote in an article published in Nature Geoscience on Monday. The Proterozoic period of Earth’s history began 2.5 billion ago and ended 541 million years ago. Lead author Ross Mitchell, a geophysicist and professor of the Institute of Geology and Geophysics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the researchers looked for clues about ancient day length in rock samples, including a 600 million-year-old rock found in southwestern China’s Guizhou province. “Earth’s rotation has a wobble and a tilt to it, like a spinning top. These are called Milankovitch cycles,” he said. “These cycles affect Earth’s climate by controlling the amount of energy from the sun. They are therefore recorded in special sedimentary rocks that are sensitive to climate changes. “Find the patterns of sedimentary cycles and we can calculate quite precisely the number of hours in an ancient day.” Mitchell said newly available Milankovitch records – more than half generated in the past seven years – helped them test an unproven theory that day length might have stalled in Earth’s distant past. “For the last billion years, the days get shorter and shorter as you go farther in the past. But then suddenly we saw the data flatlined – they stopped getting shorter and just stalled,” he said. The research drew on a decades-old theory that the sun might have had some influence on the gravitational force between the Earth and the moon. “When we go to the beach, there’s the high tide and the low tide. That has to do with the pull of the moon causing the oceans to bulge in the direction of the moon – the lunar tide.” “There’s also a solar tide expressed in the atmosphere. During the daytime, the atmosphere will heat up. When you heat something up you get thermal expansion,” he said, pointing to gases like water vapour and ozone. “The atmosphere during the day bulges towards the sun.” The two forces are opposite. The lunar tide slows down the rotation of the Earth whereas the solar tide pushes the Earth, according to Mitchell. While the solar tide today is relatively weak compared to the lunar tide, the solar tide one to two billion years ago might have been strong enough to balance the lunar tide which had a harder time pulling the Earth. “It’s like you’re trying to slow down [something spinning] by tapping it, there’s less friction if that object is rotating faster. The pull of the moon might have been weaker in the past,” he said. “If those two opposite forces were perfectly balanced at any one time, then Earth’s day would have stopped getting longer.” T. rex had lips to hide those giant teeth, scientists say They also found that the stalling of day length “coincides with a period of relatively limited biological evolution known as the boring billion”, according to the study, suggesting that the shorter day length translated into less oxygen, making it harder for life to flourish. The boring billion refers to a time 1.8 billion to 800 million years ago when there was little change in the environment and biological evolution due to low levels of oxygen. “The main way to accumulate oxygen in the atmosphere is through photosynthesis,” Mitchell said. “Only after the stalling stopped could cyanobacteria (ancient photosynthetic microbes) start being productive for a few more hours a day. Then a few hundred million years later we see the rise to modern levels of oxygen. “More daylight, more sunlight, more oxygen,” he said.