Scientists are looking for cleaner ways to extract hydrogen – regarded as the ultimate non-polluting fuel – from water. Photo: Shutterstock
Scientists say new nanomaterial can harness sunlight to produce hydrogen for green energy
- Inspired by photosynthetic bacteria, international team develops material that uses light to convert water into hydrogen for fuel cells
- It can be used in fresh and salt water under ambient conditions, potentially increasing efficiency and decreasing costs of process, they say
