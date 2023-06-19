Scientists are looking for cleaner ways to extract hydrogen – regarded as the ultimate non-polluting fuel – from water. Photo: Shutterstock
Scientists say new nanomaterial can harness sunlight to produce hydrogen for green energy

  • Inspired by photosynthetic bacteria, international team develops material that uses light to convert water into hydrogen for fuel cells
  • It can be used in fresh and salt water under ambient conditions, potentially increasing efficiency and decreasing costs of process, they say

Holly Chik

Updated: 9:00am, 19 Jun, 2023

