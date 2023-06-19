A Long March rocket blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China carrying 41 satellites into orbit. Photo: Xinhua
China sends record 41 satellites to join Jilin-1 hi-res constellation
- The launch brings the total in orbit to 108, with plans to have 300 by 2025, offering daily close-up imaging of the Earth’s surface
- Most of the batch were the latest generation Gaofen 06A satellites, at a fraction of the weight and cost of their predecessors
