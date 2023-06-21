The researchers simulated the conditions of a black hole. Photo: Reuters
Chinese scientists use quantum computing to simulate black hole

  • Researchers say the experiment is a step towards creating systems with ‘properties analogous to black holes’
  • The scientists tested a theory devised by the renowned physicist Stephen Hawking

Holly Chik
Updated: 9:00am, 21 Jun, 2023

