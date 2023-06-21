Locating and extracting minerals in the Himalayas will prove a major challenge. Photo: AFP
Chinese scientists turn to artificial intelligence after 1,000km seam of rare earth minerals discovered in Himalayas
- Machine which has accuracy of more than 90 per cent could help locate deposits along the Tibetan border, say scientists
- The discovery also has strategic and environmental implications in an area where there is an ongoing border dispute with India
