Researchers at China’s Wuhan University say they have developed a method of creating exceptionally strong alloys at lower temperatures using a malleable metal called gallium. Photo: Shutterstock
China scientists turn to ‘Terminator’ liquid metal in alloy breakthrough
- ‘Unbelievable’ method just adds gallium and it could lead to unprecedented new alloys, researchers said
- The element acts as a dynamic mixing reservoir for metals while its low melting point makes it easier to use, according to paper
