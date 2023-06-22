Some rail engineers say the Taihang smart machine showcases China’s commitment to innovation and technological leadership in the rail industry. Photo: Weibo
‘World record’: China replaces section of train bridge in four hours using smart maintenance machine, says railway firm
- Taihang machine used to replace worn-out bridge section on the Shuohuang railway line in Hebei province without interrupting railway service: CRCC
- It is three times as fast as existing methods, allowing bridge replacement work to be done during a ‘window period’ when the railway is not in use, says company
Some rail engineers say the Taihang smart machine showcases China’s commitment to innovation and technological leadership in the rail industry. Photo: Weibo