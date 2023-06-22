Industrial parks can be a pioneer for low-carbon policies in practice, according to the lead author of the Princeton-led study with researchers at state-owned power company China Huadian Corporation and Beijing’s Tsinghua University. Photo: AP
Sooner clean energy switch at China’s industrial parks could save thousands of lives, earn billions of dollars: study
- Chinese-US team analyses 850 of more than 2,500 industrial parks in China, the world’s factory and No 1 greenhouse gas producer
- Projected economic and health benefits from decarbonising support green investments and policy interventions for such parks, study finds
