Forecasters expected the high temperatures in northern China to last for at least three days. Photo: Reuters
Forecasters expected the high temperatures in northern China to last for at least three days. Photo: Reuters
Science
China /  Science

Northern China on red alert as record temperatures bake Beijing

  • Authorities issued the highest-level heat warning for the first time in nine years as temperatures soar past 40 degrees Celsius
  • Three-day heatwave plays havoc with tourists’ plans during the annual Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Yvonne Sun
Yvonne Sun

Updated: 4:11pm, 23 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Forecasters expected the high temperatures in northern China to last for at least three days. Photo: Reuters
Forecasters expected the high temperatures in northern China to last for at least three days. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE