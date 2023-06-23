Forecasters expected the high temperatures in northern China to last for at least three days. Photo: Reuters
Northern China on red alert as record temperatures bake Beijing
- Authorities issued the highest-level heat warning for the first time in nine years as temperatures soar past 40 degrees Celsius
- Three-day heatwave plays havoc with tourists’ plans during the annual Dragon Boat Festival holiday
Forecasters expected the high temperatures in northern China to last for at least three days. Photo: Reuters