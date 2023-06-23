The experiments conducted by the team showed multi-functional applications of tellurium nanomesh, which is formed from a network of nanowires. Photo: Handout
Semiconducting nanomaterial for curves holds promise for Internet of Things and wearables, says Hong Kong-led team

  • Scientists say nanomesh can be made at much lower temperatures than existing semiconductors and on common materials such as paper and plastic
  • The researchers used tellurium, a semi-metallic element that can be mixed with other metals to form alloys

Holly Chik
Updated: 6:32pm, 23 Jun, 2023

