Some US lawmakers have alleged that the Covid-19 virus was created out of so-called gain-of-function genetic engineering research at the Wuhan lab. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

No evidence Covid created in China’s Wuhan lab: US intelligence

  • Declassified report comes three months after US lawmakers demanded a fuller explanation of intelligence information on the pandemic’s origins
  • Coronaviruses used in Wuhan lab for research and vaccine development ‘too distantly related to have led to the creation of Sars-CoV-2’, report says

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:50pm, 24 Jun, 2023

