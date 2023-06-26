An artist’s impression of a pulsar (seen in blue with two radiation beams) and its bloated red companion star. Photo: European Space Agency
An artist’s impression of a pulsar (seen in blue with two radiation beams) and its bloated red companion star. Photo: European Space Agency
Science
China /  Science

International team uses China’s FAST telescope to shed light on spinning pulsar spider systems

  • Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope in Guizhou spots rapidly spinning pulsar and companion star
  • Telescopes on the ground and in space should join forces to make multi-wavelength observations, says astrophysicist Zhang Bing

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 26 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An artist’s impression of a pulsar (seen in blue with two radiation beams) and its bloated red companion star. Photo: European Space Agency
An artist’s impression of a pulsar (seen in blue with two radiation beams) and its bloated red companion star. Photo: European Space Agency
READ FULL ARTICLE