Scientists in China said the results of their study using mice could have broad therapeutic applications. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese study suggests role for ultrasound in brain-based treatments

  • Researchers said their findings could have applications for the treatment of chronic pain and other disorders
  • The study in mice successfully targeted the brain’s cerebellar cortex which plays a vital role in controlling movement, they said

Echo Xie
Updated: 3:00pm, 26 Jun, 2023

