The Kela Photovoltaic Power Station is a key renewable energy project for Sichuan province. Photo: Xinhua
In China, world’s largest hybrid solar-hydro plant produces electricity on Tibetan Plateau
- Kela plant in Sichuan is part of a huge renewable production base planned by the Chinese government to generate clean energy for 100 million households
- This technology solves the safe connection of solar power with the grid and prevents wastage, addressing solar power’s inherent dependence on the weather
