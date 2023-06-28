The Z-war mode assumed by PLA scientists assessing weapons had the Chinese military under an all-out-attack by a hypothetical blue alliance to simulate “total war”. Photo: AFP
Chinese military conjures world war Z scenario of all-out conflict to test and evaluate new navy weapons

  • Assessment of weapons has focused mostly on combat capabilities in a regional conflict but the PLA is now factoring in a ‘total war’ scenario
  • ‘It is unlikely that this paper is intended as a horror movie,’ commentator says

Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:23pm, 28 Jun, 2023

