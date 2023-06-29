Chinese scientists have detected a significant increase in artificial light spots across Southeast Asia, with concentrations moving closer to China. Photo: Shutterstock
Night skies illuminate Southeast Asian economic shift towards China
- A study of artificial light clusters shows the region’s centre of gravity moving northwest by an average 145 metres per day
- Chinese research team said 2012-2021 satellite data also revealed surge in brightness after financial crisis and pandemic
