A Chinese research paper has for the first time shown that an integrated perception and decision-making autopilot system could be safer and more reliable than existing models. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese researchers just won a top AI award. Will their algorithm be driving your next car?
- In tests, an autonomous driving technology based on a large-scale AI model outperformed similar systems, like Tesla’s Full Self-Driving
- The research could steer the tech for self-driving vehicles in an entirely new direction, expert says
