A Chinese research paper has for the first time shown that an integrated perception and decision-making autopilot system could be safer and more reliable than existing models. Photo: Shutterstock
A Chinese research paper has for the first time shown that an integrated perception and decision-making autopilot system could be safer and more reliable than existing models. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Chinese researchers just won a top AI award. Will their algorithm be driving your next car?

  • In tests, an autonomous driving technology based on a large-scale AI model outperformed similar systems, like Tesla’s Full Self-Driving
  • The research could steer the tech for self-driving vehicles in an entirely new direction, expert says

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 2 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese research paper has for the first time shown that an integrated perception and decision-making autopilot system could be safer and more reliable than existing models. Photo: Shutterstock
A Chinese research paper has for the first time shown that an integrated perception and decision-making autopilot system could be safer and more reliable than existing models. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE