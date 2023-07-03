Some of the young scientists who founded The Innovation science journal in China enjoy a day out with their families. Photo: Handout
Young China science journal The Innovation joins international rankings

  • The three-year-old publication has achieved its first ‘impact factor’ score, putting it in third place in its category behind Nature and Science
  • Scientists set up the English-language journal with their own savings to fill a gap in China’s rise as a scientific powerhouse

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Ohio

Updated: 8:00am, 3 Jul, 2023

