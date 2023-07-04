China produces more than 95 per cent of the world’s raw gallium. Photo: Wikipedia
China’s gallium dominance threatened by dwindling supplies of critical chip-making metal, experts say

  • Chinese researchers say Beijing’s export curbs on semiconductor-related minerals could protect limited resources and national security
  • While China is largest gallium producer, it relies on Japan and the US for high-end products, according to geologists

Echo Xie

Updated: 8:27pm, 4 Jul, 2023

