China produces more than 95 per cent of the world’s raw gallium. Photo: Wikipedia
China’s gallium dominance threatened by dwindling supplies of critical chip-making metal, experts say
- Chinese researchers say Beijing’s export curbs on semiconductor-related minerals could protect limited resources and national security
- While China is largest gallium producer, it relies on Japan and the US for high-end products, according to geologists
