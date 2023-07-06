The US remains the leader in ocean monitoring, but China has been catching up, recently deploying a series of durable, hi-tech buoys in the Kuroshio extension. Photo: Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory, NOAA
Buoys over troubled water: Chinese hi-tech helps researchers monitor ‘pulse of Pacific Ocean’
- Durable advanced marine probes are helping scientists learn more about the infamous Kuroshio extension
- Chinese researchers have joined international efforts to study how the temperamental ocean current affects climate
The US remains the leader in ocean monitoring, but China has been catching up, recently deploying a series of durable, hi-tech buoys in the Kuroshio extension. Photo: Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory, NOAA