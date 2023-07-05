More than 70 per cent of nuclear-contaminated water at the Fukushima nuclear power plant fails to meet discharge limits after going through a filtration system and requires further treatment, the Chinese nuclear regulatory agency said on Tuesday. Moreover, the previous operation of the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) has proved ineffective in removing radionuclides such as tritium and carbon-14, and further testing is required to determine whether other radionuclides can be effectively removed, the China Atomic Energy Authority said in response to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA said in a report on Tuesday that Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive water into the sea met international standards and the impact on people and the environment would be negligible. What to know about Japan’s plan to release Fukushima waste water into the sea “Based on its comprehensive assessment, the IAEA has concluded that the approach and activities to the discharge of ALPS treated water taken by Japan are consistent with relevant international safety standards,” IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a foreword to the report. The Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) said in a statement in May that the G7 supported the IAEA’s independent review to ensure the discharge process would be in line with IAEA safety standards. However, China said it “regretted the hasty release of the report”. Deng Ge, secretary general of the China Atomic Energy Authority, said in the statement that the IAEA report failed to fully reflect views from experts who took part in the review and the conclusions were limited and one-sided. “Even if the IAEA believes that the discharge of nuclear waste water into the sea meets international safety standards, it can’t prove that the discharge is the only or the best option for the disposal of nuclear-contaminated water,” Deng said. Deng said the IAEA’s assessment was based on information provided by the Japanese side. “With the authenticity of the data and accuracy of the information yet to be confirmed … the IAEA’s conclusion is not convincing,” he said. Meanwhile, Japan had not proved that the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water was not harmful to the marine environment or people’s health, Deng said. The nuclear-contaminated water contains more than 60 radionuclides, many of which have no effective treatment technologies. Some long-lived radionuclides might have uncertain effects on the marine environment of surrounding countries and pose potential threats to food safety and human health through the food chain, he said. Japan’s nuclear waste water issue arose after a magnitude 9 earthquake and subsequent tsunami in 2011 damaged the Fukushima nuclear power plant’s cooling system and caused a meltdown of the three nuclear reactors. Molten fuel debris burned through the pressure vessel and then into the concrete base of the containment vessel. Will Japan’s Fukushima power plant survive another quake? New images spark worry Since then, the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), has been pumping cold water to the reactors to cool the molten fuel. As the containment vessels were no longer watertight, some of the water leaked into the basement and mixed with the groundwater, which became a second source that kept contaminating the water. Currently, about 1.3 million tonnes of contaminated water are held in more than 1,000 tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant. The Japanese government is preparing to release the treated radioactive water into the sea. The Japanese government assessed five options to treat the waste water – including evaporating it into the atmosphere, discharging it into the sea and injecting it into deep geosphere layers. But they found that ocean disposal was the cheapest and fastest solution. The IAEA said in its report that the ALPS system could remove 62 radionuclides from the contaminated water, except tritium – a radioactive isotope of hydrogen with a 12.3-year half-life. The report also noted that small amounts of different radionuclides would remain in the water after treatment, but they were well below regulatory limits. However, some institutions and experts challenged the claims. The environmental NGO Greenpeace said in a report in 2020 that two of the most hazardous of all radionuclides in the contaminated water were strontium and carbon-14, with half-lives of 30 and 5,730 years respectively, and they would “remain in the water to be discharged to the Pacific”. In 2020, Tepco reported that 780,000 tonnes of water – or 72 per cent of the total water in the storage tanks – would undergo secondary processing. The levels of strontium were as high as 20,000 times the standards in some tanks. By June 30 last year, about 70 per cent of the water stored in tanks contained radionuclides at concentrations exceeding the regulatory standards for discharging into the environment, according to Tepco. The company said it would “repeat the purification process with respect to the treated water as many times as necessary until it is confirmed that the concentration of radionuclides other than tritium is below the regulatory standard”. Team unveils cheap ‘artificial mussels’ to check for nuclear pollution Then they would dilute the ALPS-treated water with seawater to reduce the tritium concentration. China’s National Nuclear Safety Administration said on Wednesday that in 2021 and 2022 it had carried out environmental monitoring in marine areas under China’s jurisdiction to assess background radioactivity in the marine environment. The administration said it would keep monitoring radiation levels in the ocean following the waste water discharge from Fukushima, and would “issue timely warnings if abnormalities are found”.